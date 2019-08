Report: Why unbundling Eskom won’t fix its problems

South Africa’s largest power utility Eskom has had its dirty laundry aired out to the public making it easy to see the faults that have led to Eskom’s malaise. However a research report released by Primaresearch dispels some of the issues that have labelled the demise of the company, as false. Shamil Ismail, Director at Primaresearch joins CNBC Africa for more.