RICTA urges more businesses to register ‘.rw’ internet domains in Rwanda

Despite Rwanda boasting of a more than 90 per cent internet penetration figures, the number of Rwandan hosted websites still lags behind when compared to her East African neighbours. In a bid to increase this figure the country's ministry of ICT through an umbrella organisation RICTA has launched a campaign to get more Rwandan businesses registered using the local domain ‘.rw’. To shed more light on this, CEO of Ricta, Grace Ingabire joins CNBC Africa for more.