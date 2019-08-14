DRC receives major boost in Ebola fight as two experimental treatments prove effective

Two people cured of Ebola using two experimental treatments have been released from a treatment centre in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and reunited with their families. Doctor Jean-Jeacque Muyembe and other scientists announced this week that preliminary results from two trials in Congo found two drugs made by Regeneron and the U.S. National Institutes of Health seem to be saving lives. Soraya Aziz Souleymane, Business & Human Rights defender joins CNBC Africa for more.