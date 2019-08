Metair’s Theo Loock on the drivers behind strong earnings, why he remains bullish on SA

Global energy and automotive manufacturer, Metair, says it delivered strong numbers for the interim period ended June 2019. Metair's HEPS grew 21 per cent to 160 cents per share. Revenue is also up 19 per cent to R5.3 billion. The company had contingencies in place to counter a difficult economy with higher volumes and higher value component opportunities. Theo Loock, MD of Metair joins CNBC Africa for more.