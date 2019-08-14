Mminele expected to take the reins at Absa on 15th January 2020: Source Former South African Reserve Bank Deputy Governor, Daniel Mminele is expected to join Absa as its CEO on the 15th January 2020, according to a CNBC Africa source. August 14, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Newsletter African supermarket chain, Choppies to chop South African assets Videos Lancaster, PIC bought into Steinhoff just before the crash Daily Newsletter Metair’s Theo Loock on the drivers behind strong earnings, why he remains bullish on SA Videos Lucy Schalkwijk speaks on the importance of the Forbes Woman Africa Regional Forum Videos Clariant South Africa’s Nicol Meyer on breaking the glass in the corporate sector Daily Newsletter DRC receives major boost in Ebola fight as two experimental treatments prove effective Daily Newsletter Airtel former employees oppose merger with Telkom Kenya Political Capital Amcu President: Ramaphosa has done nothing tangible to reconcile Marikana Videos How Buhari’s long-awaited cabinet impacts Nigerian markets Daily Newsletter Buhari tells CBN to stop providing FX for food imports, how will this impact Nigeria’s food security? Political Capital CR17 Donors: A side-show or a real issue? Daily Newsletter Here’s how satellites are used to measure water scarcity Daily Newsletter How this disruptor is helping ride hailing drivers own cars Daily Newsletter How Curro is dealing with student losses Videos The state of youth education in Africa Videos CBN to auction n34.4bn T-Bills Daily Newsletter Oil prices continue to decline as U.S-China trade war deepens Daily Newsletter Businesses should step up war against corruption – Mogoeng Videos Tackling Africa’s socio-economic challenges with blockchain Videos Are scientists a step closer to a cure for Ebola? LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts African supermarket chain, Choppies to chop South African assets August 14, 2019 Lancaster, PIC bought into Steinhoff just before the crash August 14, 2019 Mminele expected to take the reins at Absa on 15th January... August 14, 2019 Metair’s Theo Loock on the drivers behind strong earnings, why he... August 14, 2019 Lucy Schalkwijk speaks on the importance of the Forbes Woman Africa... August 14, 2019 Video Lancaster, PIC bought into Steinhoff just before the crash August 14, 2019 Mminele expected to take the reins at Absa on 15th January... August 14, 2019 Metair’s Theo Loock on the drivers behind strong earnings, why he... August 14, 2019 Lucy Schalkwijk speaks on the importance of the Forbes Woman Africa... August 14, 2019 Clariant South Africa’s Nicol Meyer on breaking the glass in the... August 14, 2019