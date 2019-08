Oil prices continue to decline as U.S-China trade war deepens

Oil prices are down in early trade, as rising U.S crude inventories and weak economic data from China erased some of the sharp gains from Tuesday's 4.7 per cent surge. To review the global oil markets and the impact on Nigeria's oil and gas space, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, Senior Vice President and Head of Energy and Natural Resources at FBNQuest Merchant Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.