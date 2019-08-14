Patricia Apolot on her kick boxing journey, accolades & glittering career in the sport

Patricia Apolot is the reigning Ugandan female kick boxing champion, a title she has held for three consecutive years. In June 2015, she also won the World Kick Boxing Federation International (WKBFI) title. At only 28 years old, Apolot has won several intercontinental fights making her the holder of the largest number of belts and gold medals in the sport in Uganda. To share her journey, she joins CNBC Africa for more.