AUDA-NEPAD out to facilitate developmental growth in Africa: A closer look at their mandate

At the 35th ordinary session of the Executive Council of the African Union (ECAU) in Niger, the statute to transform NEPAD into the African Union Development Agency (AUDA) was adopted. To break down the agency's new mandate, Estherine Fotabong; Director of Programmes at AUDA-NEPAD joins CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi for more....