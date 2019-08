Gold Fields triples dividend as restructuring pays off

Gold Fields was among the biggest losers on the JSE despite saying it expects its cash generating ability to increase in the second half of 2019 and into 2020 as it tripled its interim dividend to 60 cents per share compared to the 20 cents per share in the same period of 2018 .CNBC Africa’s Kopano Gumbi spoke with Gold Fields CEO, Nick Holland for more.