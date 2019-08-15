Hot Stocks: Why Ashburton’s Nick Crail is picking FirstRand as his Hot Stock Nick Crail, Senior Fund Manager at Ashburton Investments discusses why he selected FirstRand as his Hot Stock. August 15, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos Zimbabwe braces for mass protests amid deepening economic crisis Videos Gold Fields triples dividend as restructuring pays off Videos Lancaster, PIC bought into Steinhoff just before the crash Daily Newsletter Mminele expected to take the reins at Absa on 15th January 2020: Source Daily Newsletter Metair’s Theo Loock on the drivers behind strong earnings, why he remains bullish on SA Videos Lucy Schalkwijk speaks on the importance of the Forbes Woman Africa Regional Forum Videos Clariant South Africa’s Nicol Meyer on breaking the glass in the corporate sector Daily Newsletter DRC receives major boost in Ebola fight as two experimental treatments prove effective Daily Newsletter Airtel former employees oppose merger with Telkom Kenya Political Capital Amcu President: Ramaphosa has done nothing tangible to reconcile Marikana Videos How Buhari’s long-awaited cabinet impacts Nigerian markets Daily Newsletter Buhari tells CBN to stop providing FX for food imports, how will this impact Nigeria’s food security? Political Capital CR17 Donors: A side-show or a real issue? Daily Newsletter How this disruptor is helping ride hailing drivers own cars Daily Newsletter How Curro is dealing with student losses Videos The state of youth education in Africa Videos CBN to auction n34.4bn T-Bills Daily Newsletter Oil prices continue to decline as U.S-China trade war deepens Daily Newsletter Businesses should step up war against corruption – Mogoeng Videos Tackling Africa’s socio-economic challenges with blockchain LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Uganda’s cash-strapped cops spend $126 million on CCTV system, what you... August 15, 2019 Zimbabwe braces for mass protests amid deepening economic crisis August 15, 2019 Gold Fields triples dividend as restructuring pays off August 15, 2019 Hot Stocks: Why Ashburton’s Nick Crail is picking FirstRand as his... August 15, 2019 This African education firm is investing $14 million in 4 new... August 14, 2019 Video Zimbabwe braces for mass protests amid deepening economic crisis August 15, 2019 Gold Fields triples dividend as restructuring pays off August 15, 2019 Hot Stocks: Why Ashburton’s Nick Crail is picking FirstRand as his... August 15, 2019 Lancaster, PIC bought into Steinhoff just before the crash August 14, 2019 Mminele expected to take the reins at Absa on 15th January... August 14, 2019