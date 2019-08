What is your business doing to uplift South Africa?

Businesses must do better for society. This is according to the Chief Executive Officer at Siemens South Africa, Sabine Dall’Omo. They released a report showing their efforts to do this. In 2018, they contributed R6.1 billion in GVA towards the economy, which is approximately 0.1 per cent of the South African GDP. She joins CNBC Africa for more.