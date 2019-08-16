Moody’s gives greenlight for Kenya’s Acorn Project to build student accommodation

Moody’s Investor Service assigned a provisional B1 rating to the Acorn Project, a special purpose, limited liability partnership established under the laws of Kenya to issue up to Ksh5 billion of fixed-rate, senior secured Notes due 2024 under a MTN programme to part fund the construction of student accommodation buildings and other transaction costs in Nairobi. Christopher Bredholt, Moody's Vice President, Senior Credit Officer and Lead Analyst for the Issuer joins CNBC Africa for more.