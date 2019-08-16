Nature conservation brought to light through award-winning film, Kifaru

In the wake of the death of Sudan, the world's last male Northern rhino the role and challenges faced by conservationists in what is turning out to not only be an important but frustrating job of protecting wildlife has been brought to light through film. Following the journey of two young rangers, Kifaru is a movie set out to shed more light on poaching and the need to protect Africa's wildlife. M.D of Ol Pejeta Rangers, Richard Vigne joins CNBC Africa for more.