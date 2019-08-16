Nigeria’s July inflation slows to 11.08%: A look at the markets

Nigeria’s July inflation dipped for the second consecutive month to 11.08 per cent according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will hold its bi-weekly retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) Forex auction today. To discuss this and other stories impacting Nigeria’s money market, Nifemi Adeniyi, team leader of Liquidity Management at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.