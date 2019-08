Segun Ajayi-Kadir on how Nigeria’s manufacturing industry stands to benefit from the AfCFTA

As Nigeria prepares to ratify the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) says Africa's largest economy has the clout to dominate trade in the Free Trade Area. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.