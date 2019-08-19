Is SA doing enough to prepare its workforce for the future of work?

South Africa has a youth population of 20.6 million making up 35.7 per cent of the country’s total population. However, with the unemployment rate reaching its highest since 2003 and many African’s lacking the skills to cope with the demand of The Fourth Industrial Revolution; it begs the question of whether South Africa is prepared for the future of work? Joining CNBC Africa for more on this is Deon De Swardt, Principal Consultant at Mercer.