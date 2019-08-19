Rwanda wants more locals to drink coffee – these figures reveal why

Coffee is one of Rwanda’s foreign bureau exchange earner from which the country earns millions of dollars annually, but, there is still a very low consumption in the country. National Agricultural and Export Development Board in collaboration with JICA’s CUP Rwanda project and Sustainable growers have organized the 2nd countrywide competition for baristas as a way of sharpening their skills to become more professional in quality preparation and as well as to promote coffee consumption. Joining CNBC Africa is Masatoshi Ogi, Expert from JICA for more.