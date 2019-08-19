What to look for in Nigerian bank earnings Usoro Essien, Head of Research at Vetiva joins CNBC Africa to discuss recently released half-year earnings of some Nigerian banks. August 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Uncategorized #TheHashtag: Please Call Me inventor seeking R10 billion from Vodacom after turning down R47 million Videos What Hong Kong unrest means for Asia’s financial hub Videos Please call me inventor appeals settlement Videos President Kagame engages Rwandan youth on the economy, development Videos Rwanda wants more locals to drink coffee – these figures reveal why Videos Nigerian equities market rebound led by banking stocks Videos Assessing Nigeria’s revenue collection drive Videos P&ID Judgement: Weighing Nigeria’s options Videos Why South African women earn less & here’s how to address this Videos Is SA doing enough to prepare its workforce for the future of work? Videos Facebook, Africa Check partner in fight against fake news Videos What is gender equity & how can it be achieved? Daily Newsletter Judgment reserved for 2 weeks in Old Mutual vs Moyo case Uncategorized Lancaster Recirculate Panel: Research collaboration as a driver for change Daily Newsletter Sasol is bordering on negligence by management – Analyst Videos Nature conservation brought to light through award-winning film, Kifaru Daily Newsletter Moody’s gives greenlight for Kenya’s Acorn Project to build student accommodation Daily Newsletter Kayode Fayemi: Why Ekiti State is a destination of choice for investment capital Videos Segun Ajayi-Kadir on how Nigeria’s manufacturing industry stands to benefit from the AfCFTA Videos Nigeria’s July inflation slows to 11.08%: A look at the markets LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Africa development bank says risks to growth ‘increasing by the day’,... August 19, 2019 Self-made millionaire: This is the greatest paradox of wealth—and most people... August 19, 2019 #TheHashtag: Please Call Me inventor seeking R10 billion from Vodacom after... August 19, 2019 What Hong Kong unrest means for Asia’s financial hub August 19, 2019 Please call me inventor appeals settlement August 19, 2019 Video #TheHashtag: Please Call Me inventor seeking R10 billion from Vodacom after... August 19, 2019 What Hong Kong unrest means for Asia’s financial hub August 19, 2019 Please call me inventor appeals settlement August 19, 2019 President Kagame engages Rwandan youth on the economy, development August 19, 2019 Rwanda wants more locals to drink coffee – these figures reveal... August 19, 2019