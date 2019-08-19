Why South African women earn less & here’s how to address it

With a special focus on women this month, one of the issues that many women still face is the pay gap experience at a professional and unskilled level. Today we have 3 women with 3 reports looking at the data they have researched on the gender pay gap in South Africa. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Beverley Hancock, Head of Appoint at Sirdar Group, Lindiwe Sebesh, Executive Committee Member of the South African Reward Association and Siobhan Zurnamer, Lead Researcher at Girrafe.