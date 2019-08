Rwanda to celebrate the 15th edition of Kwita Izina

In 2018, Rwanda received about 1.7 million visitors and sold over 15000 gorilla permits. This year the country will host its 15th Editon of Kwita Izina and about 25 baby gorillas will be named. CNBC Africa’s Zwena Bachoo spoke to Belise Kariza, Chief Tourism Officer of Rwanda Development Board for more.