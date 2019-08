Shoprite hurt by currency devaluations in Africa

One of Africa's biggest retailers is reporting a trying year for their core operations. Shoprite's South African division grew second half sales by 7.4 per cent. Profitability in the rest of Africa also remains a challenge. Basic headline earnings per share fell 19.6 per cent to some 780.8 cents. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO, Shoprite Group.