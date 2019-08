Talking Books Ep 70: Jonathan Ancer: Betrayal: The Secret Lives of Apartheid Spies

What does it take to deceive those closest to you? How do you lead a double life and not lose yourself? Is there a point of no return? These are the themes that emerge in the latest book by journalist Jonathan Ancer – Betrayal: The Secret Lives of Apartheid Spies. He spoke to CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villiers....