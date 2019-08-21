Bank of Uganda maintains repo rate at 10%

Last week in the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, Bank of Uganda moved to maintain the Central Bank Rate at 10 per cent. Economic growth in Financial Year 2019/2020 is projected at 6-6.3 per cent supported by the accommodative monetary policy that resulted in stronger growth in private sector credit, expansionary fiscal policy and multiplier effects of public infrastructure investments. Oscar Emasu, Research Analyst at Crested Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.