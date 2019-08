EAC single currency experiencing shortfalls: Lots of monetary expansion still needed

East African Community (EAC) member states are set to start discussions on revising the timelines for the start of the single currency regime, after realising that it would be difficult to set up the necessary institutions and achieve the set macroeconomic benchmarks with only five years to the 2024 deadline. Reginald Kadzutu, Economic Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.