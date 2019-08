How the US-China trade war is disrupting commodity markets

The World Bank says agricultural prices are expected to fall 2.6 per cent this year on average, amid ample stocks but foresees a 1.7 per cent rise in 2020 on expected cuts in U.S. crop plantings and higher costs of energy and fertilizers. For a focus on the global commodities market, Damilola Akinbami, Head of Research at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.