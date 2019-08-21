Nigeria inaugurates ministers-designate: What development s will these appointments bring?

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is currently inaugurating the ministers-designate and will assign their respective portfolios today. Meanwhile Nigeria's ruling party, the All Progressive Party (APP) and main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will adopt the final address at the Presidential election tribunal today. To discuss these developing stories are Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory and from Abuja, Kyari Bukar, former Chairman of Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) both join CNBC Africa for more.