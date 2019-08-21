Nxasana, Zuma: A chief prosecutor to a paranoid president A R17 million handshake between former President Jacob Zuma and his chief prosecutor, Mxolisi Nxasana-but what is the back story?... August 21, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos Renergen secures $40mn gas capital injection Videos SA tennis champion brings global tennis champions home Videos Unemployment remains a great contributor to household poverty in Rwanda Videos EAC single currency experiencing shortfalls: Lots of monetary expansion still needed Videos Bank of Uganda maintains repo rate at 10% Videos How the US-China trade war is disrupting commodity markets East Africa Road to WEF Cape Town: Equipping Africa’s next generation for the Forth Industrial Revolution Political Capital Religion, rugby & politics: Behind the Bosasa billions and the ANC trough Videos U.S-China trade war: What will the end game look like? Uncategorized SEPLAT CEO Austin Avuru on the drivers behind strong H1 earnings Videos Nigeria inaugurates ministers-designate: What developments will these appointments bring? Videos What will US recession mean for African markets Videos Why Avior’s Steph Erasmus is picking Netcare as his Hot Stock Uncategorized GECA to fund electricity output project: How can this benefit other stakeholders? Videos High court sets aside findings of arms deal commission Videos Tanzania digitising its money: How successful will it be as a mobile-economy state? Videos Women’s Network Kigali speaks out against sexism in marketing Videos Omar al-Bashir faces corruption charges, what impact will Sudan’s power-sharing agreement have on the revolution? Videos Why Steinhoff is barred from selling its shares in Tekkie Town Videos KAP Holdings CEO: Why we are excited about these acquisition plans LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts This Mozambique case study shows that poverty is about much more... August 21, 2019 Renergen secures $40mn gas capital injection August 21, 2019 SA tennis champion brings global tennis champions home August 21, 2019 Unemployment remains a great contributor to household poverty in Rwanda August 21, 2019 EAC single currency experiencing shortfalls: Lots of monetary expansion still needed August 21, 2019 Video Renergen secures $40mn gas capital injection August 21, 2019 SA tennis champion brings global tennis champions home August 21, 2019 Unemployment remains a great contributor to household poverty in Rwanda August 21, 2019 EAC single currency experiencing shortfalls: Lots of monetary expansion still needed August 21, 2019 Bank of Uganda maintains repo rate at 10% August 21, 2019