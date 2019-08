Renergen secures $40mn gas capital injection

Renergen, a dual listed chemicals and renewable energy group, has secured $40 million in capital from a U.S Government agency. The natural liquefied gas producer officially entered into a 12-year term loan agreement with the Overseas Private Investment Corporation to finance a gas project here in South Africa. Joining CNBC Africa for more Stefano Marani, CEO, Renergen.