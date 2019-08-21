What will US recession mean for African markets

The trade war between the United States and China has proven to be greater than the tariffs and sanctions as it now poses the threat of economic hardships. With bond yields plummeting and weakening global markets, a recession for the U.S is more likely than ever according to some economists. So what will a U.S economic crisis mean for African markets? Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Sven Richter, Fund Manager at Drakens Capital and Nnmdi Nwizu, co-Managing Partner, Comercio Partners....