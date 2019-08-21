Women’s Network Kigali speaks out against sexism in marketing

Yesterday a popular beer brand in Rwanda had to apologise and halt production of their labelling after being called out on Twitter. The company's #livelaughlager campaign featured sexist jokes on their products and advertising and was met with outrage from men and women online, including the Rwandan Minister of Gender, Solina Nyirahabimana. The illustrator of the cartoons was the first to apologise and distance himself from the campaign, but how can brands and individuals avoid this sort of marketing blunder and ensure that their communication is in line with their values and the values of the society? Lucy Schalkwijk, Founder of Career Women's Network Kigali (CWNK) joins CNBC Africa for more.