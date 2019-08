A beleaguered Ramaphosa tries to reassure SA on economy, CR17 campaign funds

President Cyril Ramaphosa defended his government against the scrutiny of parliament. This was his first question and answer session. Ramaphosa dealt with his stance on prescribed assets, Bosasa deals and campaign funding. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Professor Nhlanhla Cyril Mbatha, Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership and Hermann Pretorius, Analyst, Institute of Race Relations....