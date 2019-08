Allianz on navigating risk in the investment world

CNBC Africa is joined by Ann-Katrin Petersen, Vice President and Senior Investment Strategist for Global Economics & Strategy at Allianz Global Investors. In the midst of the sovereign debt crisis she was responsible for analysing economic and political developments in the euro area for internal and external clients worldwide. She joins us for her take on the global market slowdown expected for the rest of 2019.