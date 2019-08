Asset sales lift Exxaro’s H1 earnings

South Africa's largest coal miner reported solid results for the six months ended June 2019. Exxaro survived a period of stage six load shedding and commodity price declines. Interim revenue is up 10 per cent to R12 billion. Core HEPS for the period is also up 4 per cent to R12.01. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director, Exxaro.