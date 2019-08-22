Kenyan tax evasion crackdown sees billions of shillings recovered

In 2016 the Kenyan Parliament capped interest rates at 4 percent above the Central Bank’s benchmark amid concern about high rates in an effort to help small traders affordably access capital. At the time the interest rate controls were considered to be among the most drastic ever imposed by a government, now the conversation is about potential plans to repeal. To discuss this and other business headlines coming out of the country, Journalist, Joseph Bonyo joins CNBC Africa for more.