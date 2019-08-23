Cybercrime on the rise: 78 Nigerians implicated in business email scam and money laundering schemes

The United States Department of Justice (USDJ) has accused 80 individuals, including 78 Nigerians, of involvement in a business email scam and money laundering scheme to the tune of 3 billion dollars since 2015. To discuss the growing concerns around cybercrime and the implication for Nigeria’s image on the global scene, Ifure Udofa, Associate Counsel of Corporate and Commercial Practice Group at A02 Law joins CNBC Africa for more.