Investor losses as 17 firms fall below Sh5 per share in NSE bear run

On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, share prices of a number of firms have fallen mainly due to a mix of corporate governance weaknesses, a tough economy and over-indebtedness. Five of the stocks are trading below one shilling and 17 listed firms have fallen below Ksh5 per unit in a stock market bear run. Caleb Mugendi, Assistant Manager at Public Markets Cytonn Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.