Nepi Rockcastle maintains prudent balance sheet

Nepi Rockcastle is doing well to hold onto it's title as the JSE's most valuable landlord following the release of their interim results today. The property company is reporting a 92 per cent increase in heps for the half year to June. Acquisitions and developments completed in 2018 helped to set up a good foundation for this interim period. Alex Morar, CEO of NEPI Rockcastle joins CNBC Africa for more.