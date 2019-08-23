OESAI aiming to facilitate conducive business environment for Insurance sector

Today begins the 42nd Annual conference of the Organization of Eastern and Southern African Insurers (OESAI), the event will operate under the theme: ‘Creating the Future of Insurance Now’. Here in Rwanda the insurance industry has seen big news within the past year, from car insurance tariffs increasing by up to 73 per cent, to companies consolidating and merging in a bid to raise capital, here to unpack what it all means for the sector and why it's important to increase insurance penetration on the continent, Secretary General and CEO of OESAI, Linet Macharia joins CNBC Africa for more.