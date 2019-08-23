Tensions escalate in Mozambique amid looming national elections: An economic update

Torrid times ahead for Mozambique. Elections loom on October 15 and unrest is in the air. The economy is faltering. A peace agreement between the ruling Frelimo party and Renamo has been violated. Insurgents near Tema in the north threaten the flow of gas from the Rovuma basin off the coast of Mozambique. Mozambican entrepreneur, Publisher and owner of Verdade Newspaper in Maputo, Erik Charas joins CNBC Africa for more.