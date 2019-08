Zenith Bank CEO on tackling wrong use of loans and cybercrime in Nigeria

The Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu says banks need to collaborate with investors to achieve efficient use of loan facilities. He cites cyber security as a major challenge – he begins by highlighting steps taken to combat wrong use of loans by borrowers. He joins CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi for more.