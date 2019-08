Zozibini Tunzi on her journey from winning Miss SA and heading to Miss Universe

For Money Talks Segment, is a woman who generated more than 100 000 google searches, beating political searches for the week by thousands. Zozibini Tunzi, a 25-year-old from Tsolo in Eastern Cape, entered the Miss SA pageant two years ago but came back this year for the crown. She is headed to represent us at Miss Universe on December the 19th, she joins CNBC Africa for more.