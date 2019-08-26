‘An inspiration that stood the test of time’: A reflection on Dr. Thandi Ndlovu’s life

‘Feisty And Fearless Pioneers’ – that was the Forbes Africa August cover with Nonkululeko Gobodo and that now late Dr. Thandi Ndlovu. Tributes continue to stream in following the car accident that led to the passing of a former medical doctor, member of Umkhonto we Sizwe (ANC's military wing), former President of the Black Business Council, & Founder of Motheo Construction, Thandi Ndlovu. To reflect on the life and work of Dr. Thandi Ndlovu, Managing Partner of Brighton Wealth SubSaharan, Kunyalala Maphisa joins CNBC Africa for more.