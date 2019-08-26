Mozambique seals energy deal with Russia on the brink of elections: What does this development hold for its growing economy?

Mozambique is country rich in gas, has unsustainably high debt levels and on a slow growth trajectory that followed the 2016 hidden debt crisis, according to the World Bank (WB). It has an election on the horizon and its President Filipe Nyusi recently sealed an energy and security deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin. For more on the lay of the land, Nathan Hayes, Country Analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) joins CNBC Africa for more.