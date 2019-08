Sudan in need of $10 billion to rebuild economy: Exactly how bad is the aftermath of political turmoil?

According to media, Sudan’s Prime Minister revealed the country needs about $8 billion in foreign aid over the next two years to cover its import bill and help rebuild its ravaged economy after months of political turmoil. To share more on the country’s economic recovery, Activist and Analyst, Hajooj Kuka joins CNBC Africa for more.