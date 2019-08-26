Tributes flow in following the passing of Dr. Thandi Ndlovu

Today the business community is mourning medical doctor and former soldier who became one of South Africa’s best known entrepreneurs. She was also on Forbes Africa's August cover. Dr Thandi Ndlovu died in a car accident at the weekend that claimed four lives. Many called her Doctor T. She was a hard working person with a warm heart and grew up in the turmoil of the struggle. In 1976 her brother Hastings Ndlovu was killed in the Soweto uprising. That year she left South Africa to join Umkhonto we Sizwe the military wing of the African National Congress (ANC). She was also a member of the executive of the ANC Women’s Section in Lusaka, Zambia. To pay tribute, Rali Mampeule, CEO of South African Housing and Infrastructure Fund joins CNBC Africa for more.