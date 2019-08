Uganda’s 5-year plan: How can it utilise NDP to achieve its Vision 2040?

Uganda’s National Development Plan (NDP) is the second in a series of six 5-year plans aimed at achieving Vision 2040. The goal of this plan is to propel the country into middle income status by 2020 with a per capita income of USD1,033. To help understand how this will be realized, Silver Kayondo, Partner at Ortus Advocates joins CNBC Africa for more.