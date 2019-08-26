Visa restrictions and how they are affecting the Tourism sector in Africa

Why do Africans fly over their continent to go on holiday? Africa has some of the best beauty spots on the planet. People spend millions on holidays in Europe, especially in this era shimmering with the promise of the African Free Trade Area. Maybe visa restrictions and the cost of flights have something to do with it. What can be done? From KwaZulu Natal, Kwakye Donkor, CEO of African Tourism Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.