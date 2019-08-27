Africa’s diaspora: How the continent must move from remittances to investments

The World Bank predicts that the amount of remittances sent by Africa's diaspora to Sub-Saharan Africa will reach the $50 billion mark by 2020, now as world leaders are set to converge in New York for the 74th United Nations General Assembly, a group of the African diaspora will use the opportunity to engage continental leaders on investment opportunities on the continent with an aim of moving away from just remittances to making investments on the continent. Gbenga Omatayo, Founder of USAfricaHub joins CNBC Africa for more.