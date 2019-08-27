Mohammed Akoojee on Imperial’s road to recovery

Imperial Logistics Ltd had a tough year, after a 7 per cent fall in full-year earnings. The ground freight firm incurred write-down costs from exiting its consumer packaged-goods business at home. Continuing headline earnings per share are also down 542 cents for the year end-June. Imperial has attributed a drop in profits to one-off trading costs of in local and international operations. Joining CNBC Africa for more Mohammed Akoojee, CEO, Imperial Logistics.