More intra-Africa trade needed: Challenges faced by logistics industry in EAC

Over the past 5 years, the East African Community (EAC) has reduced the bottlenecks on both the central and northern corridors as a way of facilitating trade in the region but despite this a number of challenges hindering the logistics industry still remain. Director of Transport at Trademark East Africa (TEA), Abhishek Sharma joins CNBC Africa for more.